Mumbai: Bandra woman found living with corpse of her mother who died in March

A 53-year-old resident of Bandra (West) was found living with the corpse of her mother and has been detained from her house on Saturday. Her 83-year-old mother, police say, had died in March and the detainee had been living with her throughout the lockdown.

The incident came to light after her neighbours called the police to complain that she has been throwing garbage and wastage out the window. The police arrived at her home to discover that her dead mother was kept in one of the rooms, reports Mumbai Mirror.

She was taken by the authorities on Friday. Her neighbours said that she was a recluse and did not have any friends or family in the city.

The neighbours also revealed that through the entire lockdown she would throw garbage and even her own waste out the window.

It was also revealed that this isn’t the first incident of its kind. Earlier, when her dog died she kept it in the house for days. Her bedridden mother had then called for help of the neighbours who took out the dog from the house.

Gajanan Kadbule, senior PI, Khar (West) said that the detainee couldn’t answer to their questions coherently. She has been sent for medical examination because patients like her, Kadbule said, are not kept in the lock-up but sent for treatment. The deceased’s body has been sent to Cooper hospital for post-mortem.

