Mumbai-Banglore Indigo flight returned to city, currently under inspection

An IndiGo NEO A320 aircraft, which took off from Mumbai on Thursday morning for Banglore returned while mid-air after pilot observed a caution message.

"An IndiGo NEO A320 aircraft was operating Mumbai-Bangalore on Thursday morning. During the flight, the pilot observed a caution message. Standard operating procedures were followed and the aircraft was returned to Mumbai as a precaution," an official release said.

The aircraft is currently under inspections at Mumbai. This is the second incident being reported by the IndiGo in a week.

On December 3, IndiGo had informed that an airbus A320 P&W fitted Neo aircraft, which was heading from Chennai to Hyderabad, suffered engine problems on December 2 and was withdrawn from service for necessary maintenance.

