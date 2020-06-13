Mumbai: Barber tries to commit suicide due to lockdown

Fed up with lockdown, a 35-year- old jobless barber allegedly tried to kill his four-year-old son and end his own life by consuming poison in Maharashtra's Sangli district, the police said on Friday. The incident took place at Irali village in Kavathe Mahankal teshil two days ago, said a local police official. Navnath Salunkhe had returned to his native village with his four-year-old son and a six-year-old daughter after hair cutting salons closed due to lockdown and he lost his source of income.

He was frustrated as there was no sign of salons or parlors resuming operations any time soon, the official said. On Wednesday afternoon he allegedly fed his son apoisonous substance and ate it himself. Both began to vomit, so the family members rushed them to civil hospital in Sangli. The boy has been discharged from the hospital whereas Salunkhe is still under observation, the official said.

Kavathe Mahankal police have recorded Salunkhe's statement, he said, adding that probe is underway.

