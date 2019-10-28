Mumbai: Barefoot thief rides off with delivery man's scooter, parcel

In a matter of less than five minutes, 24-year-old Rizwan Rajaballi Sheikh, a delivery boy working with Amazon, was robbed of his scooter, as well as two parcels that he happened to be delivering at the time, worth a total of Rs 22,000.

"I had three parcels to deliver on Wednesday morning, so I arranged them all area-wise on my scooter, which is a Honda Dio, and left home by 10.30 AM," said Sheikh, a resident of Khar Danda who has been working with Amazon for three months now.

"The first one was for a building opposite Khar gymkhana on 16th Road. Usually, a watchman or guard is always present at the gate and asks me where am I going, but this time there was no one around. So, I went into the building, leaving my other two parcels as well as the scooter key on the vehicle, knowing I would be back in a jiffy. But when I came back after four minutes, my scooter along with the parcels on it were gone."

After frantically searching for his scooter for some time, as well as asking several pedestrians and shopkeepers whether they had seen anything, Sheikh went to Khar Police Station and lodged a complaint.

"The cops searched for the relevant footage which showed that I had parked my scooter at 10.50 am outside the building and went inside to deliver the package. At exactly 10.51 am, a man can be seen riding away with the scooter."

A closer look at the CCTV image shows that the thief was barefoot, and raggedy. "I haven't got my scooter or the parcels back yet," said Sheikh, adding that he had not been fired from his job. Khar police station's PSI Khade said, "We have lodged a complaint and the investigation is on."

