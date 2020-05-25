Mumbai-based astrologer Ameeta Lohia shares stories about some of her miraculous works

The astrology world has done various miracles in the past. It has always inspired and left everyone wondering about the important life predictions of people, places and things. Based on the study of planets and their movements, astrologers make certain calculations about life. It is said that as long as the universe exists, Indian astrology will hold the utmost meaning in people’s lives. While many believe in it, many do not believe in the astrology and horoscope. The field has had many notable names who have restored faith in miracles. Ameeta Lohia is one established name from Mumbai.

She is an astrologer, angel card reader, counsellor, psychic reader, spiritual healer and holds specialization in automatic writing, cosmic connection and soul reading. Blessed with the sixth sense which she considers her biggest strength, Ameeta has solved the problems of many people through these remedies and powers. With a motto of spreading happiness and positivity, she also believes in vastu and is a body chakra healer. “We have got 7 different body chakras namely Sahasrara, Ajna, Vishuddha, Anahata, Manipura, Svadhishthana and Muladhara. All are interlinked to each other. These chakras affect our day to day lives, so it is important to keep them balanced”, said Ameeta. A firm believer of positivity, Ameeta Lohia has helped many people by her work.

The popular Maganlal Chikkiwala in Lonavala had been trapped in court cases for long. Mrs Lohia brought an end to it by removing negative energy from their home as well as their factory. A miraculous work by her was that with the help of the rituals, she did the impossible and made the mute boy talk who had a disability since childhood. Another case was of soul connection in Bhilwara, Rajasthan; where she connected to spirit and helped her client to heal by making the client talk to the spirit. With an experience of almost 10 years, Ameeta Lohia has changed many people by bringing joy and positivity in their life.

