Mumbai-based family killed in mishap on Pune-Satara road

Four persons, including three members of a Mumbai-based family were killed on when their car collided with a truck on the Pune-Satara road here, police said. The deceased were identified as Yashwant Mane (55), Sharda Mane (46), Hrishikesh Mane (20) and Krushna Surve (65), all residents of Chunabhatti, an official attached to the Bharti Vidyapeeth police station said.



According to him, the mishap occurred when members of the Mane family were returning to Mumbai after dropping their daughter at her college in Satara in western Maharashtra. Police said a probe was underway.