Mumbai based fitness expert shares 10 handy tips to stay fit during exams

Mumbai based fitness expert Brishti Biswas

A little bit of planned meal preparation goes a long way for your child's health especially when your child is appearing for exams. Exams time can be very stressful and maintaining a right nutrition level during this period is of utmost importance. A good diet helps to meet extra nutritional requirements, beat fatigue and stress, and boost concentration and energy level of students.

Mumbai based fitness and diet expert, Dr. Brishti Biswas, shares her thoughts on how to create the right nutrition choices for students during exams in order to maintain an overall healthy body and mind. Excerpts from the chat with Dr. Biswas

Q1. Ability to concentrate for long hours while studying is an issue with many students. What food is good for memory power?

Ans: Include brain-boosting foods like almonds, walnuts, sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds, flax seeds, fish and eggs that are known to improve your concentration and memory. Be sure that you include in your diet. Apart from this, regular diet that includes whole wheat, high-quality protein, fresh fruits and vegetables are of utmost importance.



Q2. Lack of sleep is common among students during exams. What should students eat for better sleep?

Ans: If you are stressed out or suffering from lack of sleep due to exam pressure, try to meditate before going off to bed. In addition, light exercises, a warm bath and drinking a glass of warm milk just before going to bed may help you sleep better.



Q3: How much sleep is ideal for students?

Ans: School kids aged between 6 and 13 years should sleep for 9 to 11 hours, those aged between 14 and 17 years should sleep for 8 to 10 hours and students aged 18 years and above need 7 to 8 hours of sleep.

Q4: Sometimes students drink a lot of coffee to stay awake at night. Does it affect health?

Ans: Excessive tea/coffee consumption can lead to acidity, loss of appetite, dehydration and even trouble in sleeping



Q5. What food items should students avoid eating during exams?

Ans: Deep fried food, foods that are high in sugar and salt, fried food and overtly spicy food should be avoided. This is because such foods lead to several health problems like acidity and indigestion. These can also make children feel sluggish at the same time. Avoid excess tea and coffee consumption, as this can lead to dehydration, acidity, loss of appetite and loss of sleep. A cup or two of tea or coffee is fine.



Q6: Three things students can do to stay fresh and boost concentration power while staying up late for studies

Ans: Firstly, never skip a meal. Rather eat small meals at regular intervals. Secondly, try to avoid dehydration as dehydration might lead to fatigue. Keep yourself hydrated all time by drinking lots of water, lemonades, and fresh fruit juices and eating fruits like watermelons at regular intervals. Thirdly, do not eat too heavy or too light during exams. Overeating may make you sluggish, can lead to acidity and indigestion. Eating too light or skipping a meal may lead to lack of concentration. Depending on the timings of your exam, eat a wholesome lunch and indulge in regular breakfast to stay fit during the entire period.

10 tips on smart eating during exams:

1. Never skip your meals, especially breakfast, a wholesome breakfast helps to avoid fatigue and gives the strength to deal with problems like acidity and poor concentration.

2. Eat smaller and frequent meals at regular intervals to keep your energy levels up all the time.

3. Choose high-quality proteins like eggs, chicken, fish, sprouts, soybeans and dairy products.

4. Avoid refined flour like maida. Instead, have a diet rich in whole grains such as whole wheat, ragi, jowar, oats and bajra.

5. Include lots of fresh seasonal fruits and vegetables in your diet to keep your energy level high and stay fit during exams.

6. It is good to eat brain booster foods like almonds, walnuts, dates, pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds, eggs and fish during exams. These food items help improve memory and concentration level.

7. Keep yourself hydrated all the times. Avoid dehydration by drinking lots of liquids and eating fruits with rich water content.

8. Keep yourself away from fried foods, foods with high sugar and salt content. Also, avoid spicy foods, and excess tea and coffee intake. These foods and drinks lead to acidity, indigestion and lethargy.

9. Avoid eating too heavy or too light meals just before an exam. Eating heavy can make you feel lethargic, whereas eating light may lead to lack of concentration because of hunger pangs. Indulging in a regular wholesome breakfast or lunch is the best way to stay fit during exams.

10. Always carry a bottle of water or a bottle of lemon juice to the exam centre. Also, carry a handful of fresh fruits and dry fruits to munch while travelling or during a break. This will help you to keep yourself nourished throughout the day.



(The author is a panelist/speaker/fitness consultant at eminent schools, colleges and corporate houses in Mumbai)

