Put your best face forward

Charlie Chaplin worked as a mime artiste in vaudeville theatres before leaving London for America, where his fortunes changed; The Tramp, a silent film he wrote and directed in 1915, made him a household name. His expressions resonated with everyone across the globe, and still continue to do so. And it was through Chaplin, that city-based mime artiste Kunal Motling discovered his love for mime.

"I knew of Chaplin's work during my childhood, but couldn't find any platform for mime. I got to know of it as a student at Ruia College. It was a section of the youth festival. I decided to participate and fortunately, won a gold medal," Motling recalls. With over a decade's worth of experience now, Motling, the founder and director of Mime Art and Culture, will share the fundamental techniques of mime at an online workshop this weekend.

The two-hour session is being facilitated by the theatre festival Jairangam, and Motling shares that the focus will be on developing soft skills like body language, eye movement and mind work. In addition, participants will gain an understanding of two key concepts. The first is the 'space-object' ie the ability to work with empty spaces to create objects, like an imaginary wall with your hands. The second is imagination which makes visualisation easier.

Applying the skills learnt in this workshop isn't just restricted to theatrical scenarios, Motling asserts. Improving your body language can help you in the corporate world and the 'space-object' concept can help teachers in storytelling, too. "The art form is physically and mentally challenging. It is necessary to break logic and be in the moment," he says. While participants do not require props or make-up, Motling will be decked in the signature black-and-white stripes to make it engaging.

On December 12, 11 am

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 100

