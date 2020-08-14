Mumbai based model Annie Sharma becomes a trendsetter

Entertainment industry got hold of Annie Sharma at a very early phase of her life. This 25 year- old Model has her hometown in Meerut and currently stays in Mumbai. The fashion influencer is known for her passionate acting and fashionably elegant style.

Annie has worked in many short films. Her work is very well appreciated and recognized for the dedication she puts in every role she plays. Annie tries to deliver her best in whatever she does, for which she invests her efforts to maintain consistency in self-improvements. She is on a journey of being as versatile as possible. Her fans cherish every role she plays. They look forward to every new project Annie comes up with.

Annie's modesty, personality, and most importantly, her sense of style has been talking points since her initial stage in the entertainment industry. The 25-year-old actor and the young fashionista is an absolutely perfect package deal of beauty, brains and fashion sense. She is treated as a trendsetter among the young followers. Very few can carry themselves with such ease that she does. She leaves her fans awestruck by the way she proves how beautifully she can rock almost everything she is styled in.

Her journey in the industry has taught her so many things and has inspired her to put her best foot forward in everything she does. She has garnered many friends in the industry. She believes that her journey has enlightened her in so many ways. Above all, Annie has deep faith in truthfulness and commitment towards one's passion and desired interest.

Annie is experimenting with her acting and styling skills. She is open to out of box projects and challenging roles. Her fans eagerly wait for the announcement of a new project from her side.

