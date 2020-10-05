Mumbai-based startup launches disinfectant solution 'Digennatura' to fight COVID-19

Emerging or evolving infectious animal and zoonotic diseases have the potential to spread quickly from the local area to international territory or spread from any species to humans. This has been evident by now, with the unprecedented magnitude of COVID-19 spread across the globe.Looking at the present scenario, we do not know how long it will take to contain this virus spread, even if it is contained in the nearest future, there is no guarantee that there will not be any sort of re-occurrence of emergent and re-emergent pathogens in future.

The world is at the threshold of a new era of emergent and re-emergent diseases that will have a tremendous impact on public health. Unless the challenges from these pathogens are controlled through strict management practices, vaccination and medication cannot adequately protect the people. This has bought biosecurity to the center stage.

Biosecurity measures are no longer an option, it has become an integral part of our life, and they should be mandatory and practiced consistently to protect ourselves from infectious agents. This has led to the introduction of many disinfectant solutions.

The selection of the most suitable one is very vital to provide the proper environment for health and productivity.

Amid the current difficult scenario of the spread of the COVID-19 virus, has forced our community to use chemical or alcohol-based disinfectants and sanitizers. However, even after the usage of these products, there has been no significant change in curbing the spread of the virus. At the same time, repeated usage of such disinfectants and sanitizers cause severe damage (irritation to skin, eyes, and nose) and the overall health, especially for kids, women, and elderly people who are more sensitive.

As per the famous saying, "seeing is believing", when you make something on your own, you feel more comfortable and confident of what you are using for you and your family health. This is the base of our concept to introduce this product; our objective is that every household to experience the simplicity of generating a soft, effective yet cost-efficient disinfectant and sanitizer by using simple components present in their kitchen.

Serene Envirotech Solutions Pvt. Ltd., a startup company based in Mumbai, India, introduces state-of-the-art; innovative technologically advanced product digen naturaTM for the health and safety of the community to protect them from the challenging new normal environment digen naturaTMis a device specially designed for household usage, for generating natural disinfectantat home in a quick time of minimum 3 minutes, by using simple components such as water, common salt (NaCl), and electricity.

In digen naturaTM, Titanium electrodes coated with MMO are fitted at the bottom of the Jar, when charged with electricity, electrolyze salt and water, generates Hypochlorous acid (HOCl). Hypochlorous acid is a weak acidwith powerful surface-active properties and listed by EPA, USA as one of the effective compoundsto control the spread of Coronavirus on any surface.At the same time unlike the sanitization products being used now, HOCl is a natural, safe, soft, and excellent surface sanitizer, without any side effects on human health and the environment.These are the qualities that place this product a shade above the normal chemical-based products in use.

As quoted by Dr. Babu Sudhakar, the visionary Director of Serene Envirotech Pvt. Ltd.

The idea behind introducing digen naturaTM was to offer the most advanced technologically innovative, customer-centric, and eco-friendly solutions that could be made available easily in every household. Today with the pandemic that has affected the globe, it is our endeavor to shift the focus away from chemical-based products and services used in our day-to-day lives to amore natural, safe, cost-effective and yet powerful solutions for a healthier and sustainable future

Further details on the know-how of the product, please visit our product web: www.digennatura.com.

