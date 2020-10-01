Mumbai: Bedrooms, courtyards turn into exam halls

The final year examinations are finally here and with it, an unprecedented setting owing to its online nature. For Aakash Kolekar from Andheri, his parents' bedroom will be his exam hall and for a group of students from an ashram in Kalyan, the courtyard will be their exam centre as it has the best internet reception.

With online lectures, the system of learning from home is familiar for many but for final year students who didn't have any lectures online, directly appearing for their final examination online will be a challenge.

'Have iOS, need android'

"My mobile phone and laptop are both iOS products and the software that the college is offering for the exams, requires an android system. Now I am looking for a regular laptop to appear for the examination," said Aakash, a final year engineering student from Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Technology in Andheri.

His parents' bedroom will offer him the quiet space required for the exam. Other students in the city, too, have been innovative on this front. Family members have been told to keep a calm and quiet atmosphere during the exam.

'Appearing via mobile is tough'

Aadesh Bansode from Siddharth Law College, a resident of Virar, has bought a new laptop to appear for the examination. Aadesh appeared for his mock test through the phone from the corridors of a courthouse as he was working that day and the case he was assisting had a hearing. "But that experience has been important as it changed my plan. As I was using mobile data, I could not put the phone on flight mode and I received a call as well. I did not answer, yet the exam screen minimised and that caused a violation. I cannot take that risk in the final examination," said Aadesh. "But as several students will appear via their mobile phones, it is important that colleges consider their cases compassionately," he said.

Best reception in courtyard

Hrishchandra Desle from Maitrakul Jeevan Vikas Kendra Ashram in Kalyan will be appearing for the exam from the courtyard of the institution. "That place is where we have the best reception in our ashram. We are three resident students here who will be using the shared internet access at the same spot through the phone," said Desle who hails from the Adivasi belt near Shahapur and is staying in this Kalyan facility to complete his higher education.

Harishchandra is appearing for TYBA examination from Agrawal College in Kalyan. Along with Desle are his ashram mates Shubham Raut and Arjun Bansode. "Thankfully we are all from different colleges so our timetables are not clashing," said Desle, adding that the three of them have taken a good internet plan of one of the service providers by sharing the cost.

Seniors adapt to new tech

Meanwhile, seniors from the city too are adapting to this new format of final year exams. Ashok Maru, 63, from Kandivli will be appearing for his final year LLB exam. A student of Siddharth College, Maru is not letting the format change stop. "I am glad that I have my daughter at home to help me understand technicalities," said Maru who has retired from the logistics sector after many years of service.

A few days ago he appeared for a mock test to understand the process and now is confident of giving the final exam.

