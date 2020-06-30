Mumbai: Beggar tests positive, cops spend 4 hours trying to get him to hospital

A 45-year-old blind beggar tested positive for COVID-19 in Malvani on June 27. When the BMC health officials reached his place where he would usually be to get him to a hospital, they couldn't find him. The officers then went to his house, but he wasn't there as well. So the officials then took the help of locals and after about four hours of searching, they traced him and got him hospitalised.

His family members — wife, daughter and three sons were quarantined in the Malvani's MHB School. But within 24 hours of being into quarantine, his sons managed to escape from the centre. They were caught by the health officials and sent back into quarantine. However, one of them has again escaped on Sunday and the search for him is underway.

"A COVID-19 test camp was arranged by the BMC near Anam school gate number 7 in Malvani on June 26 where over 150 people were screened. The beggar would beg near the school, so officials took his samples as well. On June 27 evening, his reports stating he had tested positive for COVID-19 came out," said health officer Dr Anand Pawar.

"So we went to pick him from the school area, but he wasn't there. On reaching his home, we were told that his wife drove him away. So we had to take help from local social worker Tufail Khan who along with his friends helped us in tracing the patient in the Azmi Nagar after four hours," Pawar added.

"His sons did manage to escape. But with the help of police and social workers, we managed to catch them. Now we are looking for one of his three sons, who has again managed to escape from the quarantine centre and are hoping to find him soon," he s

