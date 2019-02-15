Mumbai: Begin your weekend at this bar in BKC with a gin specialist

things-to-do

Watch a celebrity bartender in action, as Jorge Balbontin from drinks company Vantguard takes over the bar at a BKC eatery. Balbontin, who's the ambassador of a Spanish gin brand, will be preparing concoctions made from the liquor throughout the night. To complete the experien­ce, there will be a flamenco pe­rformance by Dina Ginwalla, who will be accompanied by Anand Bhagat and Neil Mu­kherjee. Complete the vibe with some authentic tapas.

ON: February 15, 10 pm

AT: Uno Mas Tapas Bar Kitchen, Unit 2, Bandra Kurla Complex.

CALL: 26521155

