Mumbai: Begin your weekend at this bar in BKC with a gin specialist
Watch a celebrity bartender in action, as Jorge Balbontin from drinks company Vantguard takes over the bar at a BKC eatery. Balbontin, who's the ambassador of a Spanish gin brand, will be preparing concoctions made from the liquor throughout the night. To complete the experience, there will be a flamenco performance by Dina Ginwalla, who will be accompanied by Anand Bhagat and Neil Mukherjee. Complete the vibe with some authentic tapas.
ON: February 15, 10 pm
AT: Uno Mas Tapas Bar Kitchen, Unit 2, Bandra Kurla Complex.
CALL: 26521155
