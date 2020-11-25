Mumbai: BEST budget has provision for 6,337 buses by March 2022

The BEST budget has provision to procure 6,337 buses in the fleet by March 2022, and implement the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC).

Speaking during the annual budget last week, BEST chairman Pravin Shinde said in October 2020, the BEST Undertaking had a fleet of 3,875 buses of which 1,099 are on wet-lease. As of now orders have been placed for 300 electric buses and tendering for 600 single-decker buses is also in process. With all this, by March 2022, the BEST will have a fleet of 6,337 buses.

He said about 800 bus stop locations will have digital displays and passenger information system by then. The BEST Undertaking is the first Indian public transport body to begin trials of the NCMC, a card on the lines of London's Oyster card, for trains and all public transport modes.

Shinde also said that a white paper should be presented to assess what can be done to improve the financial condition of the Undertaking. BJP members had staged a walkout from the meeting.

