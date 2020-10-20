Mumbai: BEST bus driver suffers heart attack behind wheels, dashes vehicle into signal post near Chembur

A Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) bus driver on bus route number 381 suffered a heart attack while behind the wheels. As the driver lost control of the vehicle, it dashed into a traffic signal post near Chembur. No passengers were injured in the incident. Driver Haridas Patil was rushed to Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar.

The bus plies from Ghatkopar to Tata Power House in Chembur.

BEST officials have confirmed the incident. This is the second accident in two days involving BEST buses.

BREAKING! Mumbai public transport @myBESTBus bus driver gets heart attack while driving on route 381. Vehicle dashes signal post. No injuries. @mid_day pic.twitter.com/sL9RijwvrK — Rajendra B. Aklekar (@rajtoday) October 20, 2020

On Saturday, about 13 passengers were injured after a BEST bus driver swerved the vehicle to save a biker and hit a divider near Vikhroli.

