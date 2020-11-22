Mumbai: Best delivery startups to order fish and meat from

Fresh meat to home

Fresh meat knows no boundaries, thinks the team at Bombay Meat Co. They follow the highest levels of quality so that you get only the best quality cuts of meats and seafood. Their stores are FSSAI approved and they follow the best standards in storage and handling of their products.

Call: 8104706872

Giving fishermen means

With Atlantis Gourmet, the quality of seafood is uncompromised. Their catch is ethically sourced, maintaining the highest standard of hygiene with a cost that is suitable to your pocket without discounting quality. They are environmentally conscious, so rest assured that their prices, products and selection are all determined by nature.

Call: 898989898

Everything's fishy here

The mantra of Fishterianz is to deliver only the best—nothing less. Your fish can be cut, cleaned, peeled, filleted, sliced, chopped as per your requirement. They have a team of expert fish cutters, prawns peelers who are experienced in this field.

Call: 9867896340

In mood for fishing?

Fresh Fish is an experienced platform when it comes to maintaining cold chain for highly perishable non-vegetarian food products. You can order everything from shrimp to salmon at a reasonable price.

Call: 7977551154

