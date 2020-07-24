Mumbai: BEST Hybrid AC bus with failed brakes rams into jeep, none hurt

In a freak accident at Sion bus station on Thursday, three BEST vehicles, including a jeep and two buses - an electric battery-operated bus and a hybrid bus - were damaged after they collided badly damaging a staff jeep. The incident occurred after brakes of the AC bus failed. While there was major damage to the hybrid bus and the jeep, the rear portion of the electric bus was also damaged.

A BEST spokesperson said the incident occurred at Sion bus station, also called Rani Laxmibai Chowk station, and there were no injuries as the buses and jeep were empty.

The rear portion of the electric bus was damaged in the accident

"The bus driver of the hybrid AC bus has given a statement that the brakes of his bus failed and his bus dashed into the staff jeep which hit the bus standing ahead of it and the jeep was sandwiched between two buses," the spokesperson said.

