Mumbai: BEST live tracking app, 10 electric buses launched

Monday being a mega launch day for the BEST undertaking, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray flagged off 10 new electric buses and the live bus-tracking app, which has been named BEST Pravas. The app, which will go live today, will allow lakhs of commuters to track the movement of buses on the go. BEST officials said that of the 10 electric buses that had been launched, six are air-conditioned.

The buses will run on Route 302, which is from Sion station to Mulund check naka. The officials further said that the buses would soon ply on other routes like C-42 (fast) that runs between Sion and Dadlani Park in Thane, Route No. 352 from Sion to Trombay and Route No. 63 that runs between Chunabhatti and Tardeo.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates