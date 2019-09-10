MENU

Mumbai Guide

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Photos

News

Videos

Sports

Corporate

Search

Mumbai: BEST live tracking app, 10 electric buses launched

Updated: Sep 10, 2019, 07:48 IST | A correspondent

The app, which will go live today, will allow lakhs of commuters to track the movement of buses on the go. BEST officials said that of the 10 electric buses that had been launched, six are air-conditioned

Mumbai: BEST live tracking app, 10 electric buses launched
File pic

Monday being a mega launch day for the BEST undertaking, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray flagged off 10 new electric buses and the live bus-tracking app, which has been named BEST Pravas. The app, which will go live today, will allow lakhs of commuters to track the movement of buses on the go. BEST officials said that of the 10 electric buses that had been launched, six are air-conditioned.

The buses will run on Route 302, which is from Sion station to Mulund check naka. The officials further said that the buses would soon ply on other routes like C-42 (fast) that runs between Sion and Dadlani Park in Thane, Route No. 352 from Sion to Trombay and Route No. 63 that runs between Chunabhatti and Tardeo.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

brihanmumbai electricity supply and transportmumbai news

Heroes of Mumbai: These men risk their lives to ensure that trains stay on the track

NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK