Mumbai: BEST mulling over plan to run solar-powered buses in city
The BEST Undertaking on Wednesday said after the introduction of electric buses, they are also assessing if it is possible to run solar-powered buses. Mumbai-based Vatavaran Foundation has been running an online petition #SolarWalaBEST.
"A complete switch to solar-powered buses along with an improved public transport network is the need of the hour. It will ensure a cleaner and healthier future for Mumbai and enable to bring down vehicular emissions," founder Bhagwan Kesbhat, who started the petition said.
"Solar-powered buses are a good idea. We will definitely try out the option of solar buses and if found feasible, they can be implemented on a larger scale, too," BEST chairman Anil Patankar told mid-day.
