Mumbai: BEST mulling over plan to run solar-powered buses in city

Updated: Jan 23, 2020, 07:39 IST | Rajendra B Aklekar | Mumbai

'Solar-powered buses are a good idea. We will definitely try out the option of solar buses and if found feasible, they can be implemented on a larger scale, too,' BEST chairman Anil Patankar told mid-day

This picture has been used for representational purposes only
The BEST Undertaking on Wednesday said after the introduction of electric buses, they are also assessing if it is possible to run solar-powered buses. Mumbai-based Vatavaran Foundation has been running an online petition #SolarWalaBEST.

"A complete switch to solar-powered buses along with an improved public transport network is the need of the hour. It will ensure a cleaner and healthier future for Mumbai and enable to bring down vehicular emissions," founder Bhagwan Kesbhat, who started the petition said.

"Solar-powered buses are a good idea. We will definitely try out the option of solar buses and if found feasible, they can be implemented on a larger scale, too," BEST chairman Anil Patankar told mid-day.

