Mumbai: BEST records 208 COVID-19 cases

The number of positive patients in the BEST Undertaking has now reached 208 out of which 104 were discharged and returned home.

Confirming the development, a BEST spokesperson said that on Sunday about 10 patients were declared positive. He further added that the number of patients recovering has also picked in the last few days with the recovery rate currently at 50 per cent.

"Till Monday, 208 patients had tested positive from which 104 have been discharged. Moreover, the recovery rate is also showing a positive rise," Dr Anil Kumar Singal, BEST's Chief Medical Officer told mid-day.

In the absence of local trains, BEST has been running services to ferry the essential staff. A data collated by the BEST shows that 70 per cent of the cases are from the transport section. "The rise in cases in the transport section is obvious as there is no seriousness about social distancing. The BEST really needs to pick up and improve this aspect to show better and positive results," BEST Kamgar Sanghatna general secretary Jagnayaran Kahar said.

BEST officials said that doctors have been visiting every bus depot to train drivers and conductors about the virus and ways to protect themselves and that the Undertaking is playing a crucial role in keeping alive the transportation of essential workers in the city when the railways are down.

10

No. of employees who tested positive on Sunday

