Mumbai: BEST revives proposal to allow private vehicles to refuel CNG at its depots

A majority of BEST bus fleet runs on CNG

The BEST undertaking has worked out a proposal to allow private vehicles for refuelling CNG inside two of its 26 bus depots in the city. Though it will help in getting revenue, members of the BEST Undertaking said that it was an ironic move as the undertaking was looking at increasing its bus fleet and where is the space to park outside vehicles. A majority of BEST bus fleet runs on CNG.

As per the proposal, the idea is to allow CNG refuelling of private vehicles at its Gorai and Dharavi bus depots BEST committee member Sunil Ganacharya said that when questions had been raised about the parking of the new BEST buses itself, and that there was no space to encourage outside vehicles to come inside bus depots. "I am surprised why this old 2008 proposal has been suddenly revived and that it needs to be discussed and debated further," he said.

The BEST is now looking at increasing its fleet to 7,000 buses. The 26 depots of BEST have a limited capacity of 3,500 to 4,000 buses and if depots are used for such purposes to encourage outside vehicles, it will become a problem for BEST buses, he said.

BEST General Manager Surendra Bagade said parking at bus depots was not a big issue as made out to be. "We could always experiment with things like vertical parking and elevated parking at bus depots as there is enough space," he said.

