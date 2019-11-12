Mumbai: BEST staff living in worst conditions, reveals committee member

Plaster has come off at most houses and there are serious leakage issues in the quarters

BEST committee members on Monday lashed out at the administration over poor living conditions of BEST staff quarters, calling for a structural audit from IIT of its Parel quarters to start with and other quarters later, seeking redevelopment if the BEST was finding the maintenance costs too high.

Raking up the issue at the meeting before the BEST Committee meeting, a committee member and former employee Anil Kokil said the condition of the Parel quarters was in apalling state. Work had been recently done on 15 quarters at Parel from A to P and most of the structures had been erected as early as 1957, housing a total 1,600 apartments.

“I have lived in the Parel quarters as an employee and I know the reality. The condition is bad with cracks, slab collapses and leakages. Parel is in the heart of Mumbai yet this is the scale of ignorance,” Kokil said, adding that there was a need for a comprehensive review.

Another committee member, Sunil Ganacharya, said that the administration should at least visit the place and see for themselves in what state its employees live. “The BEST gets about R4.7 crore from the employees for housing and they have to spend just over R1 crore on maintenance. They should start doing that to ensure better living conditions for its employees. The BEST administration does not even bother about basic maintenance such as changing tubelights, which the staff has to do on its own,” he said.

1957

The year that the 1,600 flats at BEST’s Parel quarters are believed to have been constructed

