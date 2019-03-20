Mumbai: BEST staff to share salary woes with you

national

The February salary of BEST employees will be released on March 30 and the subsequent ones will come after the 20th of every month

Drivers, conductors and staff of BEST, along with trade union leader Shashank Sharad Rao, staged a protest at the Wadala BEST Employees Colony on Tuesday

Frustrated with their salary issues, BEST employees will now share their woes with the general public of Mumbai at railway stations across the city, conveying to them their grievances. The protests will begin from Mumbai CSMT on Friday.

The February salary of BEST employees will be released on March 30 and the subsequent ones will come after the 20th of every month. The employees on Tuesday staged a protest at the Wadala bus depot against this decision claiming that they were facing troubles with basic requirements such as paying EMIs and their children's school and college fees.

One employee's wife at the Wadala staff quarters said it was getting tougher by the day to run her home. "School and tuition fees, EMIs, and other such monthly mandatory expenses are beginning to get affected with the delay in salaries. The BEST should sort out its problems once and for all," she said.

"If the BEST does not have the money, the BMC, under which the transport and power undertaking falls, should pay the employees," trade union leader Shashank Sharad Rao told mid-day.

