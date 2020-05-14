Mumbai: BEST trade unions call for lockdown from Monday, essentials may be hit

Essential services may collapse from Monday if the call given by BEST Undertaking's biggest trade union for a complete lockdown of its services comes into effect. With the rising number of coronavirus positive cases, seven deaths so far and "unresponsive management", Shashank Sharad Rao-led BEST Sanyukta Kamgar Kruti Samiti (BSKKS) on Thursday said enough was enough asking its employees to follow a complete lockdown from Monday.

"We will follow the chief minister's appeal and stay at home safely. The number of cases are rising and soon touch hundred. There have been seven deaths and the administration remains callous. The BEST Undertaking has been arm-twisting employees. They call them for duty, do not provide proper equipment and protection and make them work in dangerous conditions. Recently, notices were sent to employees who did not resume work. All this is unfair. Hence we have decided to call for a lockdown," Rao told mid-day.

In absence of local trains, BEST has been running services to ferry essential staff and at times even transporting patients and supplies as per requirement. BEST buses have also been pressed into service at railway stations and the airport .

"We are setting up screens for drivers’ cabins where the driver and conductor can sit in addition to providing face shields to all our employees," BEST spokesperson Manoj Varade said.

