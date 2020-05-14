Mumbai: BEST trade unions call for lockdown from Monday, essentials may be hit
They call them for duty, do not provide proper equipment and protection and make them work in dangerous conditions, alleged Shashank Rao
Essential services may collapse from Monday if the call given by BEST Undertaking's biggest trade union for a complete lockdown of its services comes into effect. With the rising number of coronavirus positive cases, seven deaths so far and "unresponsive management", Shashank Sharad Rao-led BEST Sanyukta Kamgar Kruti Samiti (BSKKS) on Thursday said enough was enough asking its employees to follow a complete lockdown from Monday.
"We will follow the chief minister's appeal and stay at home safely. The number of cases are rising and soon touch hundred. There have been seven deaths and the administration remains callous. The BEST Undertaking has been arm-twisting employees. They call them for duty, do not provide proper equipment and protection and make them work in dangerous conditions. Recently, notices were sent to employees who did not resume work. All this is unfair. Hence we have decided to call for a lockdown," Rao told mid-day.
In absence of local trains, BEST has been running services to ferry essential staff and at times even transporting patients and supplies as per requirement. BEST buses have also been pressed into service at railway stations and the airport .
"We are setting up screens for drivers’ cabins where the driver and conductor can sit in addition to providing face shields to all our employees," BEST spokesperson Manoj Varade said.
The coronavirus outbreak has brought Mumbai to a standstill with its lifeline, the local trains having been halted since March 20. At a time like this, the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) buses have become the city's new lifeline providing transportation services to essential workers and thousands of Mumbaikars
The BEST buses, which is run by the the civic transport body has been operating special services on Mumbai roads to ferry hospital staff, police personnel, and government staff among others.
On an average, the BEST is running over 1,000 buses with over 5,000 BEST staff comprising conductors, drivers, bus inspectors and bus starters reporting for daily duties. What's more? Most of the BEST staff have cancelled their leaves and weekly-offs in order to provide emergency services when Mumbai is under lockdown.
In photo: A police personnel controls the crowd trying to board buses in Mumbai
While the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation have been ferrying passengers from railway stations beyond municipal limits to a changeover point, the BEST buses are operating on different routes from the changeover points to various locations across the city. While speaking to mid-day, an official said that BEST buses are being spotted at places like Badlapur and Dombivli and they are ferrying essential staff as per demands in absence the of local trains.
Talking about how BEST is keeping Mumbai up and running, BEST Committee member Shrikant Kawthankar said that there are many services that need manpower and BEST is doing it just to keep the spirit of Mumbai alive.
In order to ensure hassle-free travel for essential services workers such as hospital staff, media personnel, and policemen, the state government made BEST services free of cost.
In photo: A BMC staff walks past a BEST bus stop which displays an awareness message against the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Before hitting the roads, the BEST buses are regularly sanitised by the garage staff and the buses are thoroughly checked by the mechanics to ensure there are no faults. A BEST team also checks the body temperature of every staff before they begin the duty. Besides drivers and conductors, over 250 bus inspectors and nearly 100 garage staff have also joined the battle against coronavirus by reporting to work everyday.
While providing essential service of transportation, the BEST is also creating awareness among citizens about coronavirus. BEST spokesperson Manoj Varade said that as a preventive measure, the BEST will appeal commuters against standee travel in its buses and request them to take social distancing seriously.
Talking about the precautions a BEST spokesperson told mid-day, "All the buses are properly sanitised and proper care of the staff working on the buses have been taken. As a general precaution, BEST ensures that the buses are sanitised everyday before they are put in service. Sanitisers have been provided at all the depots, bus terminus etc. The bus conductors have also been asked to cover their mouth properly."
In photo: A traffic police constable checks the Id cards of essential workers travelling in BEST buses amid lockdown in the city.
In a disheartening development, an employee of the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) lost his life due to the coronavirus pandemic. BEST sources said that the employee of Electric Supply Branch had been admitted in a private hospital since March 16 as he had fever. He was detected positive for COVID-19 on April 2.
After an employee of BEST succumbed to COVID-19 epidemic, the medical department of the civic run transport body asked all its staff members, who are suffering from diabetes, heart problems, kidney-ailments, asthma and cancer not to report to duty. While the 24 other staff members, who were in touch with the deceased and were earlier quarantined for over two weeks were declared "safe" to return to work.
In a noble move, the BEST converted its seven AC mini-buses into ambulances to help the city battle the coronavirus crisis. In an official statement, the BMC said that the 'semi-ambulances' will be used to ferry suspected coronavirus patients, or those who have only mild infection, to COVID-19 Care Centres. The AC mini-buses were converted by removing seats and building air-tight partitions at the Dadar workshop in order to protect drivers from any spread of infection.
In photo: A BEST mini AC bus which has been converted into an ambulance to fight against COVID-19 crisis.
At a time when coronavirus outbreak has brought local trains to a standstill, the BEST has stepped up by providing innumerable bus services to the citizens proving why Mumbai is a city that never sleeps. From ferrying essentials service workers to converting AC mini-buses into ambulances, the BEST has emerged as life saviour for thousands of Mumbaikars. Here's a look at how BEST has become Mumbai's new lifeline in the fight against COVID-19 crisis.
(All photos/mid-day photpgraphers)
