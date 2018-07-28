Mumbai: Beware of this beautiful, venomous sea creature washing up on city beaches

Marine experts warn beach visitors not to touch venomous Portuguese Man O' War, that has returned to Mumbai's beaches this year

Portuguese Man O' War was seen on Mumbai's shores. Pic/Sejal Mehta

If you happen to spot a marine creature whose top half looks like a translucent blue dumpling, don't run to touch or hold it. This beautiful looking yet venomous creature is known as the Portuguese Man O' War or blue bottle, which has been sighted at Girgaum and Juhu chowpatty recently.

With a bubble-like body and 18-20 cm long tentacles, it had previously washed ashore in Mumbai in the first week of July 2017. Volunteers and members of the Marine Life of Mumbai (MLOM) group have requested tourists visiting the beaches to be very careful around the animal, as its sting can cause a lot of pain.

MLOM member Sejal Mehta said, "Gloriously pretty creatures, they earn their name due to their transparent, gas-filled chamber. While they're beautiful to look at, keep your distance when you see them; the tentacles are venomous and can deliver quite a nasty sting, even when apparently dead."

Pradip Patade, another MLOM member said, "During monsoon, the creature gets washed ashore due to the strong winds. People visiting the beach should be more cautious in preventing stings from blue bottle. The best thing to do is not enter the water or touch the creature." A sting from the animal can give immense pain for one to three hours. If its venom reaches the lymph nodes, it can cause the throat to swell, cardiac distress and breathing problems.

Despite the caution, if one does get stung by Man O' War, they should wash the affected area with warm or fresh water. Do not rub it at all, although you can apply ice over the affected spot to reduce pain. The person should also be rushed to the doctor. The animal's tentacles should be carefully picked off to avoid further stings, preferably while wearing gloves.

