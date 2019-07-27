Mumbai: Bhandup cops in soup after they celebrate local goon's birthday in police station

crime

Policemen in Bhandup, once notorious for its high crime rate, are again in the news for celebrating a criminal's birthday at the station

The celebrations took place on July 23 inside a cop's office at Bhandup police station

Eating a local goon's birthday cake has landed the Bhandup police in hot soup. Sources said the cops celebrated the birthday of Ayaan Khan alias Ulla, who has been booked by them for kidnapping and assault, on July 23, inside a cop's office. Bhandup cops say Khan barged in with the cake and since he is not being investigated in any case currently, they decided to join the celebrations.

Pictures and videos of the party surfaced online on Friday. That did not go down too well with the seniors, as the Zone 7 DCP has promised to take action against any cop found to be at fault. Cops participated in the party despite Commissioner of Police Sanjay Barve's instructions to not attend parties, accept gifts or indulge in anything with criminals.

That instruction was seemingly forgotten on July 23, when sources said Khan decided to celebrate his birthday with the Bhandup cops and landed up at the police station with a cake. Khan, known as a local goon, was involved in a kidnapping in 2010, although he was discharged in the case. According to sources, he has since started helping cops as an informant.



(From left) Ayaan Khan with PSIs Pankaj Shewale and Sachin Kokre

In the presence of cops

In a video of the celebrations, Khan and the officers can be seen inside the police station sharing cake. "The cake was cut in the presence of police officials and shared with them. Though many of the cops knew about Khan's past record, nobody objected to it," said a police source.

A cop who was present at the party said, "All of this happened in no time. Khan came with the cake and called everyone saying it's his birthday. Because he had no current crime record, we did not object to it. But when pictures and videos of the celebration went viral on Friday morning, we faced the wrath from senior police officials."

Another officer said, "Khan has changed now and in fact, he helps us in many cases. He has also worked as an informant with us. Calling him a criminal and banning him just because he committed a crime some 10 years ago would be harsh."

DCP promises action

Zone 7 DCP, Akhilesh Kumar Singh, has even promised action against any cop who is found guilty. He told mid-day, "There is one kidnapping case in which he [Khan] has been discharged while we have filed a B-summary report in an assault case he was booked in, which indicates that no substance was found in the complaint against him. As of now, he is clean in the records we have checked recently. However, if the cops involved are at fault, we will definitely take action against them."

