Mumbai: Bhandup teens flee to Delhi to dance; tracked after WhatsApp photos go viral

A group of three dance enthusiasts, aged below 17 years, ran off to Delhi in hopes of exhibiting their talent on a reality show. However, they are now heading back home with a team of Bhandup policemen, who tracked them to the national capital after spreading word among cops about their sudden disappearance.

The children aged 16-17 had left home on the morning of October 20. Their worried parents looked for the trio but couldn't find them. They then approached Bhandup police and a case against unknown persons was registered.

Meanwhile, they sent pictures of the children to WhatsApp groups of state police officials and agencies that lookout for missing kids. The pictures soon went viral across and beyond the state. "After searching for more than three days we still couldn't gather any information. As the kids hadn't left any clue, it was getting difficult to track them. But, on Thursday, we received a call from Delhi police. They found the missing trio at a bus station," said an officer from Bhandup police.

The Delhi police, with the help of an NGO, questioned the boys, who revealed that they had travelled to Delhi via train to participate in a dance reality show. "The kids are safe and our team is bringing them back," Senior Inspector Shyam Shinde of Bhandup police said.

