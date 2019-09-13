Mumbai: Bhaskar Jadhav joins Shiv Sena after resigning as Guhagar MLA

Bhaskar Jadhav, who is an MLA from Guhagar joined the Shiv Sena in presence of party chief Uddhav Thackeray. Pic/Twitter ANI

On Friday, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Bhaskar Jadhav joined Shiv Sena in the presence of party chief Uddhav Thackeray. Jadhav, who resigned from the Maharashtra Assembly on the same day early morning, joined the Shiv Sena party immediately.

Maharashtra: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader & MLA from Guhagar, Bhaskar Jadhav joins Shiv Sena in presence of party chief Uddhav Thackeray. pic.twitter.com/tPqJo1Jowv — ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2019

Jadhav, who represented the Guhagar constituency in the Maharashtra Assembly was earlier part of the Shiv Sena. After quitting Sena, he had joined the NCP in 2004. After resigning from the state assembly Bhaskar said, "I am originally a Shiv Sainik."

Bhaskar, who was the former NCP state president and Maharashtra legislator since 1992 was the face of NCP in the Konkan region of Maharashtra. After leaving the NCP party, Jadhav said that although he had left Shiv Sena, his heart was always with the party.

While addressing the media persons, Uddhav Thackeray said that the Sena-BJP alliance talks for the upcoming state Assembly polls were in its final stages. "The list of seats given by the BJP will be discussed by our party leaders," Thackeray said. Later in the day, the Nationalist Congress Party Jadhav after he resigned from the Assembly and joined the ruling Shiv Sena. In its statement, NCP said that the Guhagar MLA cannot live without power.

NCP chief spokesperson Nawab Malik said, "Jadhav cannot live without power. He was defeated by an NCP candidate when he was in the Shiv Sena. Then he joined the NCP (in 2000). Then he was made an MLC. Then he became MLA, was made a minister. But he has now joined the Shiv Sena for power."

Malik also said that the NCP would settle the score by defeating Jadhav in the upcoming Assembly polls which are set to take place in Maharashtra next month.

With inputs from agencies

