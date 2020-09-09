Mumbai: Bhayandar school calls parents to collect report card

Parents from S L Porwal School in Bhayandar who were denied report cards of their wards for not paying fees this year are now hopeful.

Following mid-day's report, a few of the parents from Std IX received an email from the school asking them to visit the school on Wednesday to collect the report cards.

Some of the parents on Monday alleged that when they went for the open house, a few of them who had not paid the new academic year's fees were denied entry to the school. The open house was to give out report cards of students of the previous academic year and parents were called in batches. But it was only after reaching the school that parents were allegedly denied entry.

"Not all, just a few parents of Std IX students have received the email. But we are guessing that this is because the school is calling parents in batches to ensure social distancing as the same practice was followed on Monday. We hope we too are called, soon," one of the parents told mid-day.

Another parent said, "It was a bizarre act to deny us our child's report card for non-payment of fees of this academic year. We paid last year's fees without any delay. We were going to pay this year's fees as well. But the pandemic delayed everything."

The school has already reduced the fees for this academic year, considering the pandemic. However, parents are in a debate with the school for further reduction stating that many of them are facing a financial crunch. The school authorities, however, were not available to comment on the issue. Founder and President of the school Dilip Porwal did not respond to calls and messages.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

Mumbai: 'No Fee Payment, No Report Card': Bhayandar School Tells Parents