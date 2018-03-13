Mumbai: Bidding begins for new Bandra-Versova Sea Link

The authorities are one step close to bridging the distance between Bandra and Versova with a new sea link, as three contractors have submitted bids for the ambitious project



The proposed sea link will likely be made toll-free. Representation Pic

A senior MSRDC official said, "The good news is that we have received financial bids from three parties for the project. The bidders include Hyundai and ITD (joint venture), L&T - Samsung (JV) and Reliance Infrastructure with another company (JV)." Traffic jams have gone from bad to worse on the arterial Western Express Highway, SV Road and New Link Road, particularly during morning and evening peak hours. The Rs 7,000 crore sea link project between Bandra and Versova is expected to relieve the traffic flow.

As per the plans, a 17.17-km (including connectors) sea link will be constructed between Bandra and Versova. The bidder or the company that bags the project will have to built the bridge in four years and maintain it for 10 years. MSRDC has already shortlisted five reputed companies during the Request for Qualification process, but of them, two have not submitted bids yet.

The project has already received clearance from the state environment department. It is a part of the coastal road project between Nariman Point and Kandivli. In 2016, while discussing the coastal road project, the authorities had said that they wanted to make the route toll-free, so the new sea link will likely be toll-free. The authorities had also intended to make the Bandra-Worli Sea Link toll-free, but no progress was made on that front.