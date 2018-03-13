Mumbai: Bidding begins for new Bandra-Versova Sea Link
The authorities are one step close to bridging the distance between Bandra and Versova with a new sea link, as three contractors have submitted bids for the ambitious project
The proposed sea link will likely be made toll-free. Representation Pic
The authorities are one step close to bridging the distance between Bandra and Versova with a new sea link, as three contractors have submitted bids for the ambitious project.
A senior MSRDC official said, "The good news is that we have received financial bids from three parties for the project. The bidders include Hyundai and ITD (joint venture), L&T - Samsung (JV) and Reliance Infrastructure with another company (JV)." Traffic jams have gone from bad to worse on the arterial Western Express Highway, SV Road and New Link Road, particularly during morning and evening peak hours. The Rs 7,000 crore sea link project between Bandra and Versova is expected to relieve the traffic flow.
As per the plans, a 17.17-km (including connectors) sea link will be constructed between Bandra and Versova. The bidder or the company that bags the project will have to built the bridge in four years and maintain it for 10 years. MSRDC has already shortlisted five reputed companies during the Request for Qualification process, but of them, two have not submitted bids yet.
The project has already received clearance from the state environment department. It is a part of the coastal road project between Nariman Point and Kandivli. In 2016, while discussing the coastal road project, the authorities had said that they wanted to make the route toll-free, so the new sea link will likely be toll-free. The authorities had also intended to make the Bandra-Worli Sea Link toll-free, but no progress was made on that front.
Slow going in Thane
The bid submission date for the construction of the Thane creek bridge, connecting Navi Mumbai and Mumbai, has been extended once again. "The bidders asked for an extension, so we gave them two more weeks," said an official. The authorities became keen on building a new bridge after cracks were observed in the current six-lane bridge passing over the Thane creek.
Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Trending Video