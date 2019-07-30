Mumbai: Bigger, better Dharavi bridge gets all clear

national

Seven years after it was proposed, key 28-metre-wide bridge connecting Bandra and Dharavi off BKC gets all necessary nods to be widened to 44 metres; work will commence after monsoon

The bridge that connects south Mumbai with the northern suburbs will be pulled down only after the construction of two parallel extended arms. Pic/Shadab Khan

The demolition and reconstruction of the Bandra–Dharavi bridge on the Mithi river will finally commence, as the BMC's seven-year-long wait to get all the necessary permissions, including crucial approval from the forest department, to go ahead with the project was received last week. Moreover, to ensure there is no traffic disruption or diversion, the bridge will be pulled down only after the construction of two parallel extended arms.

The 28-metre-wide bridge that runs by Dharavi and over the Mithi River is said to be a crucial link between south Mumbai and the northern suburbs. Civic officials said the bridge, said to be over 50 years old, was in bad shape due to wear and tear. "The reconstruction of the bridge was proposed in 2012. But due to litigation, the project never took off," said a senior civic official. With the disputes being finally resolved and the civic administration getting all the necessary approvals — from the environment clearance certificate for mangroves to other permissions from the forest department — the reconstruction is set to commence anytime soon.

Also Read: Mumbai: BMC takes up regular demolition action in Dharavi



Civic officials said the over 50-year-old bridge was in bad shape due to wear and tear

A senior official from the bridges department said, "Around a year ago, a contractor was appointed for the job. We were just waiting for the clearance from the forest department. All the necessary approvals are in and now, all that is required is the BMC commissioner's orders to begin work on the bridge." He further said that while the department is prepared to start work, construction is usually not undertaken during the monsoon. "So it is just a matter of making the call on whether the work should commence immediately or after the monsoon," the official added.

To avoid any kind of traffic disruption or diversion, two parallel, extended arms will be constructed on either side of the bridge, each measuring eight metres in width. Once the reconstructed bridge is ready, the extended arms will be connected to it. As per the drawing board of BMC officials, the dimensions of the bridge would change upon its reconstruction. Currently, the bridge is 28 metres wide and 74 metres long. The new structure would be 44 metres wide and around 100 metres long. "The distance between the two pillars of the bridge will be such that it will not be an obstacle for the smooth flow of the river water," said engineers from the bridges department.

Also Read: BMC cracks down on illegal contractors, acts against four

2012

Year the reconstruction of the bridge was proposed

28m

Current width of the bridge

44m

Width after reconstruction



Graphic/Uday Mohite

Also Read: Mumbai: Dharavi debris removed, parked vehicles cleared by BMC

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates