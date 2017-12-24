Mumbai: Bihar's Chulbul Pandey comes to the rescue for 'non-performing' branch

The Social Service Branch, tagged as 'non-performing', sees an overhaul in performance after IPS officer takes charge

IPS officer Shivdeep Lande from Bihar hasn't stopped making waves since being deputed in Mumbai. After making his mark on the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC), Lande, who was recently given additional charge of the 'non-performing' Social Service Branch (SSB), to work his magic on it, did just that - he rescued 67 girls from city bars in just 10 days; a similar rescue operation earlier had taken the SSB over two-and-a-half months. Also, he was the one who busted a BAMS doctor's sex racket being run from the latter's Mahim clinic.



DCP (narcotics) Shivdeep Lande

As per official figures, from January till now, SSB has registered 59 cases after bar raids, rescuing 477 bargirls, including 15 minors. It started in September, when SSB DCP Rajendra Dabhade was out of town, and DCP (narcotics) Lande was given the additional charge. In his three-day stint, he carried out successful raids on three bars - on September 16 on Saroj Palace Bar in Marol; the next day on Samudra Bar & Restaurant in Mumbai Central; and on the third day, ANC and SSB carried out a joint raid on Mansi Bar and Hotel in Chakala.

Lande's second stint as SSB in-charge came this month, this time for a week. During this period, he again busted several rackets and rescued child labourers and bargirls - December 15, Lande raided White House Bar & Restaurant in South Mumbai, arresting nine people and rescuing six bargirls; the next day, a raid was conducted on Nityanand Restaurant & Bar in Samta Nagar, Lande's biggest so far; he arrested 57 people from there and rescued 39 bargirls, including 14 minors. The SSB is considered to be one of the most "lucrative" postings with staffers' palms heavily greased by dance bar owners and errant restaurateurs.

67

Number of bargirls Shivdeep Lande rescued in 10 days

59

Number of cases registered after bar raids this year

