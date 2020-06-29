Search

Mumbai: Bike parked at home, but man fined for riding in wrong lane, speeding

Updated: Jun 29, 2020, 08:29 IST | Shirish Vaktania | Mumbai

The e-challan with the picture of a four-wheeler with the registration numbers MH-02-FE-6852 is for overspeeding

Varun Singh with his bike
Varun Singh with his bike

A Santacruz resident has been erroneously fined twice by the Mumbai traffic police due to a misreading of registration numbers. The complainant, Varun Singh, a chief technology officer at a private finance company, has a bullet motorbike and has received images of a car and an empty road in his e-challan.

The e-challan with the picture of a four-wheeler with the registration numbers MH-02-FE-6852 is for overspeeding. Singh's silver colour bullet has the registration number MH-02-FF-6852. The e-challan with the empty road's picture has been issued for entering the wrong lane.

The four-wheeler, with the registration number MH-02-FE-6852, sent in the first e-challan
The four-wheeler, with the registration number MH-02-FE-6852, sent in the first e-challan

Singh told mid-day, "On June 20, I received two different messages on my mobile for e-challans. I don't ride my bike in the rainy season so it is lying at my building. I was at home when I received the first message for overspeeding in a car at Charoti Naka. The registration numbers were incorrect. I immediately called the traffic helpline number but nobody responded. Then I called at the local police station but got no response. For the e-challan with the car's picture I have been fined R1,000."

"The next minute, I received another e-challan, the one with the empty road at Andheri West. This e-challan claims that I entered my bike in the wrong lane. I have been fined R200 for this," Singh said.

"I am innocent. I will not pay fines for wrong e-challans. In the Mumbai Traffic Police (MTP) application, there is no option to report incorrect e-challans. Their own evidence is not supporting this e-challan. It's not a computer's mistake, they are making manual entries without evidence," Singh said.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK