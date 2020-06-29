Mumbai: Bike parked at home, but man fined for riding in wrong lane, speeding

A Santacruz resident has been erroneously fined twice by the Mumbai traffic police due to a misreading of registration numbers. The complainant, Varun Singh, a chief technology officer at a private finance company, has a bullet motorbike and has received images of a car and an empty road in his e-challan.

The e-challan with the picture of a four-wheeler with the registration numbers MH-02-FE-6852 is for overspeeding. Singh's silver colour bullet has the registration number MH-02-FF-6852. The e-challan with the empty road's picture has been issued for entering the wrong lane.



The four-wheeler, with the registration number MH-02-FE-6852, sent in the first e-challan

Singh told mid-day, "On June 20, I received two different messages on my mobile for e-challans. I don't ride my bike in the rainy season so it is lying at my building. I was at home when I received the first message for overspeeding in a car at Charoti Naka. The registration numbers were incorrect. I immediately called the traffic helpline number but nobody responded. Then I called at the local police station but got no response. For the e-challan with the car's picture I have been fined R1,000."

"The next minute, I received another e-challan, the one with the empty road at Andheri West. This e-challan claims that I entered my bike in the wrong lane. I have been fined R200 for this," Singh said.

"I am innocent. I will not pay fines for wrong e-challans. In the Mumbai Traffic Police (MTP) application, there is no option to report incorrect e-challans. Their own evidence is not supporting this e-challan. It's not a computer's mistake, they are making manual entries without evidence," Singh said.

