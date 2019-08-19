Mumbai: Biker injured as 23-year-old rams car into four vehicles in Chembur

crime

Tardeo police book accused for rash driving, send him for medical exam

A 23-year-old businessman was arrested after he rammed his car into a motorcycle and three other vehicles near Haji Ali junction, injuring the biker, in the wee hours of Sunday, said police. Mitul Kishore Kumar Shah, 21, a resident of Kamathipura, is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

The accident took place around 12.15am when the accused, Yash Sanjay Gargi, was heading towards his home in Chembur. "Soon after the accident, friends and some passersby rushed Shah to Bhatia hospital. Shah has suffered fracture in his back and is undergoing treatment," said a police officer.

Gargi was also sent a civic hospital for a medical examination to check if he was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident. Meanwhile, the Tardeo police have registered a case against Gargi under Sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt), 338 (causing grievous hurt) and 427 (mischief) of the Indian Penal Code.

