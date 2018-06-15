Mumbai: Biker teen dies in second fatality in five days on JJ Flyover

"We keep one traffic constable and one traffic warden on each side of JJ Flyover, but when traffic flow reduces, bikers start entering the stretch," said a traffic policeman.

Remnants of the bike and the car it rammed into on JJ Flyover on Wednesday night

In the second fatal accident in the last five days, a 19-year-old lost his life on JJ Flyover on Wednesday. The teenager was on his bike helmetless when he lost control and rammed into a car. The previous such incident was on June 9, when a 26-year-old biker lost his life. The traffic police are now planning to step up surveillance on the flyover to curb such incidents.

The four casualties

On Wednesday around 11.20 pm, two youths were on their way to South Mumbai, when the rider lost control over the bike and jumped the divider, ramming into a car coming from the opposite side. The two youths were flung into the air along with the bike, sustaining grievous injuries. Two other youths behind the victims also got hurt after being unable to control the speed of their two-wheeler due to the sudden accident, and received minor injuries.

"All four are residents of VB Nagar, Kurla. Arbaaz Usman, 20, was riding one bike with Iraz Khan, 19, sitting pillion. After the accident, the two were taken to JJ Hospital, where Iraz was declared dead on arrival. Usman is on ventilator, as he sustained severe head injuries. Osama Khan, 18, and Shahnawaz Khan, 18, were on the other bike behind them," said Avinash Kanade, senior inspector of Pydhonie police station, where a case of rash driving has been registered against Usman.

Policespeak

"We keep one traffic constable and one traffic warden on each side of JJ Flyover, but when traffic flow reduces, bikers start entering the stretch," said a traffic policeman. "These riders come in at such speed that no cop can risk his life to stop them. To tackle these speedsters, we need some strategy, as they pose a threat to other vehicles too."

When contacted, Amitesh Kumar, joint commissioner (traffic police), said, "Steps are being taken to reduce this menace. Extra deployment [of personnel] will be done to stop motorcyclists from getting on JJ Flyover. Also, speed-cutting measures are being taken, so that cops can keep a check on the situation."

