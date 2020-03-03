BJP appoints group, opposition leaders in BMC

After announcing Vinod Mishra as their group leader and Prabhakar Shinde as Leader of Opposition by the BJP for managing things at BMC, the party seems to have realised their technical goof up. The BJP had not selected the group leader in the last ten months even after the former group leader Manoj Kotak was elected as an MP from the northeast constituency.

On Thursday, after a meeting with selected corporators, Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Mumbai BJP chairman and Manoj Kotak declared Vinod Mishra as a group leader and Prabhakar Shinde as a candidate for the opposition leader. Ujjwala Modak and Rita Makwana will be deputy leader of the party in BMC. The BJP claimed the opposition leader post and given a letter to the Mayor Kishori Pednekar.

However, the BJP has turned back from their stand as they realised a technical goof-up as two different people of the same party cannot be made Leader of Opposition and Group Leader of the second-largest party, which can claim the opposition. However, earlier the BJP had not taken charge of the opposition despite contesting the 2017 municipal elections separately. But Vinod Mishra will still be the party's group leader for coordinating with the BJP corporators on party level only.

Clearing their mistake, the BJP has now shot a letter to Mayor, stating that Prabhakar Shinde only should be made the group leader and the leader of Opposition in BMC. Further to create domination and have an aggressive stand in the general body meetings of the corporation against the ruling Shiv Sena, BJP will be sending its old-timer and spokesperson Balchandra Shirsat to the BMC corridors as the nominate Corporator. The leader is known for his aggressive stand and was a former corporator who is aware of the working of the corporation as well.

