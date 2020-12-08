Mumbai: BJP corporator from Kandivali held for posting morphed photo of BR Ambedkar

A BJP corporator from ward number 27, Kandivali (East), was arrested by Samta Nagar police for allegedly hurting sentiments after she posted a morphed image of Dr BR Ambedkar on social media which shows a hairband on his head. The photo was posted on occasion of the Mahaparinirvan Divas on December 6

The corporator, Surekha Patil, was produced before the metropolitan magistrate court and remanded to police custody till December 9.

The corporator posted a bunch of photos after giving tribute to the Ambedkar statue in Kandivali (West) and one of those photos showed a hairband on the head of the late Dalit leader. A complaint was lodged against the corporator at Samata Nagar police station.

“She deleted the photo and posted an apology on social media. But considering the seriousness of the matter we have registered a case against her,” said a police officer.

“She is a public servant and was a teacher. She has posted it purposely and hurt the sentiments of many Ambedkar followers. Such acts should be punished,” said Shiv Sena’s Vibhag Parmukh Sudhakar Surve.

The corporator was booked under section 295(A) (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs).

