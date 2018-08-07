Mumbai: BJP deliberately delaying property tax rebate, alleges Shiv Sena

national

Devendra Fadnavis

The Shiv Sena has alleged that the BJP-led state government is deliberately delaying implementation of property tax rebate proposed for 500-sqft and 700-sqft houses across the city. During the BMC elections, Sena had promised to give 100 per cent rebate on houses up to 500 square feet and those measuring 700 square feet.

Sena MLA and senior party leader Anil Parab said, "On July 6, 2017, the property tax rebate proposal was passed in the civic house, and the mayor had sent a letter to the Chief Minister for his approval. Also, we had raised this issue in the Assembly several times, and CM Devendra Fadnavis had promised to consider it. And yet, nothing has happened.

"State government's Urban Development Department (UDD) and the BMC are passing the buck to each other. Both come under the CM. It appears there is deliberate delay in implementation." On Monday, Sena MLAs met Municipal Commissioner Ajoy Mehta for an update. "The commissioner had told us that because the move will mean financial burden on the civic body, the proposal should come from the state. However, the CM had told us that the BMC should send a formal proposal to the UDD. Hence, we requested the civic chief to speed it up," said Sena MLA Sunil Prabhu.

In Bappa's name

The MLAs also raised the issue of rising conflict between Ganpati mandals and civic officials over permissions. Prabhu said, "In Girgaum, the local ward office denied permission to many mandals, which are more than 100 years old. This is not right, as it is connected with people's religious sentiments. We have requested the municipal commissioner to set up a separate cell for giving permission to pandals."

