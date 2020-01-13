Search

Mumbai: BJP hits out at Maharashtra govt for issuing notice to school for organising CAA event

Published: Jan 13, 2020, 13:49 IST | ANI | Mumbai

We condemn Maharashtra's Shivsena NCP Congress Govt action, Somaiya said in his tweet

BJP Kirit Somaiya with former CM of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis. Picture/Twitter Kirit Somaiya
BJP leader Kirit Somaiya on Monday hit out at the Maharashtra government alleging that it had issued a notice to a school in Mumbai for organising an awareness programme on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). He said that CAA has been passed by Parliament and the President had also given his assent to it.

"It's unfortunate Thackeray Sarkar issued Notice to Dayanand School of Mumbai for education program on #CAA, CAA passed by Parliament. President gave assent. Implementation started now. We condemn Maharashtra's Shivsena NCP Congress Govt action," Somaiya tweeted on Monday.

The school had organised the programme last week on the Act, which has triggered widespread protests across the country.

