Mumbai: BJP leader Kirit Somaiya and wife test positive for COVID-19

Former Member of Parliament and BJP senior leader Kirit Somaiya on Monday said that he and his wife have tested positive for COVID-19. Taking to the micro-blogging site, the Maharashtra BJP vice president said, "Me & My Wife Prof Dr. Medha Somaiya are tested COVID Positive."

Somaiya further said that he and his wife have been admitted to the hospital and the treatment for COVID-19 has started. Soon after the BJP leader shared the news, netizens took to the comments section to wish him and his wife a speedy recovery.

Earlier in the day, former President Pranab Mukherjee said he had tested positive for COVID-19. Taking to Twitter, Mukherjee said that he tested positive for COVID-19 while he was at the hospital for a separate procedure. "I request the people who came in contact with me in the last week, to please self isolate and get tested for COVID-19," the Congress leader said.

Besides Kirit Somaiya and Pranab Mukherjee, several Union Ministers, including Home Minister Amit Shah, Minister of State Arjun Ram Meghwal, MoS for agriculture Kailash Choudhary have tested positive for the deadly virus. Tamil Nadu governor Banwarilal Purohit, Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa, Karnataka health minister B Sriramulu are among the other politicians who tested positive.

