Mumbai: BJP members walk out of Standing Committee meeting

After a month of thinking, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has started acting like the opposition in the Shiv Sena-ruled Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). On Thursday, BJP corporators walked out of a Standing Committee meeting, as a meeting related to Budget was held in a private building.

While BJP corporators still sit with Sena corporators on ruling party chairs and the Congress-NCP-SP corporators sit on the opposition side, things are changing. BJP corporators walked out of the Standing Committee meeting at the beginning. Prabhakar Shinde, BJP corporator, wanted to take a point of order but Shiv Sena corporator, chairman Yashwant Jadhav refused to discuss any matter and asked him to speak after the routine work. BJP corporators then created a ruckus and left.

Prabhakar Shinde told reporters afterwards that they wanted to protest the Budget meeting which took place in India Bulls, a private building. "Road contractors were present at the meeting and the administration wanted to push road plans. But the Standing Committee chairman didn't allow us up to put our point," he said.

"As per the rules and regulations of the Standing Committee we have to first clear work on the agenda and then discuss any issue. I requested them to discuss the issue afterwards but the BJP only wants to play politics and doesn't have any interest in public issues," said Yashwant Jadhav, chairman of the Standing Committee.

Rs 10 meal already available

After assuring a meal for R10 in the Shiv Sena's manifesto for the assembly election, Mayor Kishori Pednekar inaugurated a R10 meal in the BMC canteen on Thursday for employees. Interestingly, the display board in the canteen shows that a lunch with 2 subjis, 1 dal, rice and 2 chapatis is already available for Rs 10.

