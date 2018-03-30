Mumbai: BJP MLA Ameet Satam slams audio clip of himself abusing BMC engineer, says it is 'doctored'

BJP MLA from Andheri West, Ameet Satam, is embroiled in another controversy, after an audio clip in which he is allegedly heard abusing a BMC engineer from K-west (Andheri west) ward, went viral



Ameet Satam says it's not his voice on tape

BJP MLA from Andheri West, Ameet Satam, is embroiled in another controversy, after an audio clip in which he is allegedly heard abusing a BMC engineer from K-west (Andheri west) ward, went viral. However, Satam claimed it is not his voice, and the clip was being spread to pressure him and affect the building proposal scam inquiry.

In the audio clip, a voice tells junior engineer Rathod from K-west ward that it is Ameet Satam speaking. After inquiring why the senior assistant engineer Pawar from K-west ward is not responding to his calls, 'Satam' starts abusing Pawar and warns Rathod to tell him (Pawar) to call him, or else he will have to face the repercussions.

mid-day spoke to a senior official from K-west ward to verify the audio but there was no confirmation. "We tried to contact Rathod and Pawar to verify it as there was no complaint filed by them, but their phones were switched off. Also, Pawar was transferred from the ward about eight to nine months back," he said.

Satam said, "After my allegation of a R50,000-crore building scam in the assembly, there was an investigation into it. The municipal commissioner is also looking into it. Many civic officials can be caught on the wrong foot, and this is a ploy by some of them to malign me. An official behind the racket has instructed them to protect illegal activities. Now, since the inquiry is reaching a decisive stage, they are trying to spread such doctored tapes to malign me."

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates