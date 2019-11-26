MENU

Mumbai: BJP MLA Kalidas Kolambkar takes oath as Protem Speaker

Updated: Nov 26, 2019, 18:31 IST | ANI | Mumbai

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court asked Koshyari to appoint a pro-tem speaker and ensure all elected members of the House are sworn in on Wednesday

BJP MLA Kalidas Kolambkar takes oath as pro-tem Speaker of the Assembly. Picture/Twitter ANI
BJP MLA Kalidas Kolambkar takes oath as pro-tem Speaker of the Assembly. Picture/Twitter ANI

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Tuesday appointed BJP MLA Kalidas Kolambkar as pro-tem Speaker of the Assembly. Eight-time Wadala MLA Kolambkar was one of the candidates recommended for the post to the governor.

"The governor has administered the oath to Kolambkar as pro-tem speaker of the assembly. Kolambkar will administer the oath to the remaining 287 MLAs during the assembly session," said an official from Raj Bhavan.


Earlier in the day, ordering a floor test for the Devendra Fadnavis government, the Supreme Court asked Koshyari to appoint a pro-tem speaker and ensure all elected members of the House are sworn in on Wednesday.

However, it was followed by Chief Minister Fadnavis and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar resigning.

