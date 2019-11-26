Mumbai: BJP MLA Kalidas Kolambkar takes oath as Protem Speaker

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Tuesday appointed BJP MLA Kalidas Kolambkar as pro-tem Speaker of the Assembly. Eight-time Wadala MLA Kolambkar was one of the candidates recommended for the post to the governor.



"The governor has administered the oath to Kolambkar as pro-tem speaker of the assembly. Kolambkar will administer the oath to the remaining 287 MLAs during the assembly session," said an official from Raj Bhavan.

Protem Speaker Kalidas Kolambkar: Tomorrow the first session of new assembly begins. From 8.00 am onwards oath will be administered to the MLAs https://t.co/1giq9dzL40 — ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2019



Earlier in the day, ordering a floor test for the Devendra Fadnavis government, the Supreme Court asked Koshyari to appoint a pro-tem speaker and ensure all elected members of the House are sworn in on Wednesday.



However, it was followed by Chief Minister Fadnavis and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar resigning.

