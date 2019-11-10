Mumbai: BKC-Chunabhatti Connector opening postponed due to political drama

The BKC-Chunabhatti flyover, which has been under construction for the last four years, will be opened to the public soon. Picture/Pradeep Dhivar

Mumbaikars will have to wait for some more time in order to travel from the much-awaited BKC-Chunnabhatti connector as Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) which was going to throw open the 1.6 km long connector has postponed the opening following a political drama that took place on wee hours of Saturday.

It may be noted that the MMRDA was going to throw open the connector from Saturday morning for commuters. However, sources from MMRDA on anonymity said, "On wee hours of Saturday, MLA Nawab Malik along with his supporters visited the connector and he told that the connector should be opened by Tuesday as the work of giving final touches is pending."

However, a press statement issued by NCP Mumbai Chief and MLA Nawab Malik tells a different story. "MMRDA had announced that it will open the BKC-Chunnabhatti connector from November 9 but after visit to the connector on late Friday night it was told to us that the work of giving finishing touches is in progress and the MMRDA officials at the site told us that two more days will be required to complete the work and so we have asked them to complete the work and open the bridge by Tuesday." stated the press statement by Nawab Malik

When contacted, MMRDA Spokesperson Dilip Kawatkar was unavailable for comment. Earlier, Shiv Sena MLA Mangesh Kudalkar from Kurla issued a statement on Friday afternoon stating that motorists have been awaiting the opening of the BKC-Chunnabhatti connector which was ready and so the statement by MLA states that the bridge will be open for motorists from Saturday without any inauguration.

The Sena MLA in his statement also stated that he along with MMRDA officials visited the BKC Chunnbhatti connector and it was found that the BKC-Chunnabhatti is ready and so MMRDA officials also said that it can be opened. A few days back, the MMRDA had issued a statement saying that the 1.6-km long and 17-meter wide BKC-Chunabhatti connector is expected to be ready for use from November 9, 2019.

As per MMRDA officials, the vehicle owners using this 4-lane flyover to reach the Bandra-Kurla Complex or the Eastern Express Highway will save about 30 minutes. The vehicular traffic coming from Santacruz-Chembur Link Road (SCLR) and Sion-Dharavi Link Road into BKC will get split due to the BKC connector.

It is expected that there will be substantial traffic coming to BKC from this connector in the morning peak hours and the reverse direction flow in the evening. In order to regulate the traffic to and from the connector, a traffic dispersal plan has been prepared.

In order to disperse the traffic coming from BKC connector smoothly, National Stock Exchange junction on Bandra-Kurla Link Road is being opened and signalised to allow free flow of traffic movement towards Kalanagar junction by taking free left turn towards Bandra Government Colony and Western Express Highway (WEH) by moving straight and towards Kurla and LBS marg by taking right turn on respective signal phases.

At this junction, an arrangement has been made so that the traffic coming from Kalanagar can go to Bandra Government Colony and Western Express Highway by turning left. Traffic can further move towards Kurla, LBS Road by taking straight by means of through lanes. Sufficient signages are being installed in order to guide the traffic towards the destination.

On Chunabhatti side, the BKC connector traffic can be moved towards Eastern Express Highway by going straight and an opening in the median is being provided at RCF junction to allow traffic to go to Sion and Dadar by taking U-turn and also to Eastern freeway via Wadala Truck Terminal.

For effective dispersal of Traffic, the work of lane marking, construction of central median, island, and installation of signages in and around BKC and signals at certain locations have also been installed.

1.6km

The entire length of the bridge from BKC to Chunabhatti

