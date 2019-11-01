Mumbai: BKC-Chunabhatti flyover expected to be ready by November 9

The 1.6-km long and 17-meter wide BKC-Chunabhatti connector is expected to be ready for use from November 9, 2019. Motorists using this 4-lane flyover to reach the Bandra-Kurla Complex or the Eastern Express Highway will save about 30 minutes of their travel time. The Dharavi and Kalanagar junctions will also face less traffic snarls.

As of now, work on construction of dividers, installation of sound barriers and safety iron mesh net on rail over bridge and lane marking is in progress. Also, erection of heavy vehicle stoppers, direction indicators, changing spots for bus stops and necessary civil work facilitating traffic dispersal are few of the activities that are in the final stage.

Considering the number of vehicles entering Bandra-Kurla Complex using this flyover, MMRDA in coordination with Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai is installing five signals, developing two junctions and installing indicators in the complex. All the proposed work is in final stage. The flyover will be thrown open for traffic as soon as the work is completed.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates