Mumbai: BKC Kalanagar Junction gets iconic sculpture garden in 28,000 sqft area

The Kalanagar Junction at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) on Monday got an iconic sculpture garden in 28,000 sqft area. The sculpture garden was unveiled by Maharashtra Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray along with Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) commissioner RA Rajeev. Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde, Minister Anil Parab, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar, Legislator of Bandra (East) Zeeshan Siddique and other dignitaries were also present.

According to a press release issued by MMRDA, the iconic structure at the junction signifies a relationship between humans and its surrounding, making a connection where art, man, and nature are intertwined.



The garden, which also boasts of a fountain sculpture, is in close proximity to the international and domestic airport

"Architects from the 'Trinity Art Impact' have helped develop this impressive structure and created a major public space in BKC, along with an eye-catching fountain sculpture over here. The work was initiated in August last year," read the press release.

The garden sculpture was constructed under the CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) activity by Maker Max City in consultation with MMRDA. Interestingly, the idea came from RA Rajeev's vision of the sculpture serving as an offering to the public.



The event was also graced by state ministers Eknath Shinde and Anil Parab, Mumbai Mayor Shrimati Kishori Pednekar and MLA Zeeshan Siddique

The striking art installation was developed at Kalanagar Junction as it is a busy stretch besides having close proximity to the international and domestic airports. The garden is now one of the biggest traffic islands where people can also take a walk.

"The towering sculpture of steel and cement juxtaposed by the lush flora personifies the soul of Mumbai. The iconic fountain sculpture lends itself to the idea of "Atithi Devo Bhava" - from Sanskrit scriptures, which embodies the traditional Hindu-Buddhist philosophy of revering guests with the same respect as God," stated the release.

