Mumbai: BKC rings with Narendra Modi's 'kashe aahat Mumbaikars'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded campaigning for assembly polls in the financial capital on Friday evening at the MMRDA ground in Bandra Kurla Complex. Starting his speech with "Kashe aahat Mumbaikars", Modi expressed confidence that the BJP-Shiv Sena will return to power. He appealed Mumbaikars to vote in historic numbers. The MMRDA ground saw Sena and BJP workers attending the rally in huge numbers. Chief Minister Devendra Fadanvis, Sena president Uddhav Thackeray along with other senior leaders were present at the rally.

Modi's speech concentrated on how BJP has achieved development targets, provided ease of living and a corruption-free government. He counted off projects in the state such as the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, Navi Mumbai airport, and the Metro as BJP's accomplishments. "I have visited several constituencies in Maharashtra for campaigning and all I can say is that we will get a much bigger mandate than Lok Sabha during this Vidhan Sabha election," he said.

Without taking his name, Modi alluded to Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram, saying, "Those who destroyed the Indian economy in the past 10 to 15 years are in Tihar jail." "Our government brought the RERA Act (Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act) so that people who buy houses are not cheated. BJP has an old relationship with Mumbai as our party was born here and so serving the people of Mumbai is our responsibility," he said. With regards to terror attacks, of which Mumbai has seen quite a few, Modi said that there have been none during the BJP rule because terrorists fear its governments.

"Opposition is invisible"

CM Fadanvis said that even though elections are three days away, there is no one to be seen in the opposition. "The opposition is invisible. God knows who the leader of Congress is. Sharad Pawar's condition is like that of the jailer in the movie Sholay, with no one behind him. Lok Sabha election results have made it clear that our government will come to power again. Rashtravaadi is bhrashtavadi," he said. Fadnavis thanked Modi for standing by Mumbai. He promised that once Metro rail projects are completed, Mumbai will be the best city in the country.

"Cong has no credible leaders"

The Shiv Sena chief too did not let go of the chance to come down heavily on the opposition. "There is only a saffron wave in the state because there is no opposition. There are no political opponents left. Congress is in bad shape. And what can we say about the NCP? I think after the election, the remaining people in the party will also exit," he said. Thackeray also said that Congress has no credible leaders like the ones they used to have during the freedom struggle. "I congratulate PM for leading the country with dedication. Swatantrya Veer Sawarkar and Mahatma Jyotiba Phule should get the Bharat Ratna and I am happy that the BJP has included this in their manifesto," he added.

The real 'Thackeray'

Taking potshots at MNS chief Raj Thackeray, who has been asking voters to vote for his candidates to build a strong opposition, Ramdas Athawale, without taking Raj's name, said, "Some people who don't have a single MLA want to be the opposition. But it will never happen. No other Thackeray, except Uddhav Thackeray is the real successor of Balasaheb."

