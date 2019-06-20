Mumbai: Black and yellow taxi fare to rise from Rs 22 to Rs 25

national

The cab drivers said it was becoming difficult for them to survive given the rising consumer price index and sheer expenses of maintaining and running a cab service in Mumbai

Representational picture

Mumbai's black and yellow taxi drivers have agreed to a rise in minimum fare from existing Rs 22 to Rs 25, instead of Rs 30 as demanded earlier, promising to improve services and their behaviour. Their demands may soon be accepted as they had a successful meeting with the state government over the weekend.

"If we calculate the cost of living and index, the fare ideally should go up to Rs 27 and hence we had rounded off to the closest figure that is Rs 30. But we also have to see the business and remain practical and hence we have decided to round off the figures to Rs 25, Mumbai Taximen's Union leader Anthony L Quadros told mid-day on Thursday.

They said it was becoming difficult for them to survive given the rising consumer price index and sheer expenses of maintaining and running a cab service in Mumbai.

Quadros said there had been no fare hike since 2015 and they first approached the Maharashtra government last year seeking to hike Rs 3.

Also Read: CNG rates hiked, autos, taxis demand fare hike

Explaining the math, he said, "The last minimum taxi fare was revised from Rs 21 to Rs 22 exactly four years ago on 1 June 2015 on the directives of Bombay High Court. Taxis in Mumbai run on CNG and there has been a hike in CNG rates for five times, once in 2017, thrice in 2018 and once in 2019. There has been a total rise of Rs 9.26 in the CNG rates."

"The consumer price index has also risen tremendously during the last four years and the rates of third-party insurance premiums have also gone up. The Khatua Committee had in December 2017 recommended rising of fares by Rs 1 per km, but for some reason, the government has not accepted their suggestions. And taxi drivers are losing a sum of Rs 1 per km on CNG alone and they are not able to observe the loss with CNG prices going up continuously.

Top five news stories of the day

Drunken goons thrash Alt Balaji's film crew, Mumbai cops 'extort Rs 50,000'

Four drunk goons allegedly assaulted the crew of Alt Balaji's upcoming show Fixxer on Ghodbunder Road on Wednesday. The cast — Mahie Gill, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Shabbir Ahluwalia and Karishma Sharma — escaped, but director of photography Santosh Thundiyil required six stitches to his head, while director Soham Shah was beaten so badly he had convulsions. (Read full story)

Mumbai: Forensic lab returns Rajesh Maru's fingers which were stuck in MRI machine

The family of Rajesh Maru, who died in a freak accident in the MRI room of Nair Hospital in January 2018, has received his fingers that were stuck in the machine for a few days and later kept at Kalina Forensic Library for almost 18 months. The 32-year-old died after being sucked into the MRI machine while he was helping an ailing relative. (Read full story)

Mumbai Crime: Jilted lover burns girl's father's bike in Vasai

The Vasai Manikpur police on Wednesday arrested a 22-year-old for allegedly setting three bikes on fire. The bikes were parked near Krishna Township in Vasai East when the incident, recorded in a CCTV camera nearby, took place. The video footage shows a man, wearing a windcheater and shorts, walking into the residential complex and setting one bike, parked between two others, on fire by removing the petrol tube of the bike. He fled the spot immediately after. (Read full story)

Mumbai Rains: No need to worry, water reserve stock will last till July 31, says BMC

There will not be additional water cut in the city as reserve stock has enough water to last till July 31, civic officials have said. The assurance comes even as water level in the lakes are depleting due to the delay in monsoon arrival in the state. (Read full story)

Mumbai: Prepare to cough up Rs 10,000 fine for illegal parking from July 7

Is the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) looking at making parking an additional source of revenue or is it just aiming at decongesting roads by putting an end to the illegal parking menace? Whatever it might be, from July 7 the civic body doesn't want vehicles parked on roads. After increasing parking charges, it now plans to identify roads in a 1-km radius of public parking lots and mark them as no-parking zones. People found parking in these areas would be fined anything between Rs 1,000 and Rs 10,000 and in case of a repeat offence, vehicles would be towed away. No-parking boards would also be put up on arterial roads. (Read full story)

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates