Mumbai: Blast in Worli lab shatters windows in opposite building

A woman sustained minor injuries in a chemical blast at Manish Commercial Centre at Worli on Friday. The incident occurred in a lab, Spectrum Laboratories, which conducts COVID-19 tests in the building. A civic official said the blast was minor though the lab was damaged, but the windows of a building opposite it were also blown out.

As per the information given by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the liquid nitrogen exploded on the fifth floor of the six-storey commercial building at Century Bazar on Annie Besant Road at 9 am. The building has a passport office on the first and second floor and is also known as the old passport office. The false ceiling, cabins and parapet wall of the lab were damaged due to the blast. Officials said a woman in the lab sustained minor injuries.

The building hasn't been vacated as the damage is minor, said an official from the BMC. "The building is more than 30 years old and we had given them 353 B notice under MMC Act for the requirement of structural stability certificate. As per the structural audit report, the building required minor repairs," said Sharad Ughade, assistant commissioner of G South ward. He added there wasn't any other notice issued to them.



The shattered windows of a building opposite the lab

Spectrum Laboratories' officials refused to comment. An employee picked up the phone and said promoter, Dr Viral Shah, was not entertaining any calls on this matter. When mid-day visited the site, one could see windows above a co-working space opposite Manish Commercial Complex also blown out. The windows were covered with black paper. Personnel at the place were tight-lipped.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news