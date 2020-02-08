Mumbai: Block on Saturday night to fix Frere Rd bridge

This image has been used for representational purposes only

No suburban trains will run between 10.15 pm on Saturday, February 8, to and 6.15 am on Sunday, February 9, on all lines between Churchgate and Mumbai Central stations. The block is being imposed in order to remove the girders of the Frere Road Overbridge (ROB) located between Charni Road and Grant Road stations.

During this period, there will be no services available between Churchgate and Mumbai Central stations. Trains will be available as usual between Mumbai Central-Virar/Dahanu and could be delayed by a few minutes due to this arrangement. During the period, 136 suburban trains will be terminated at/originate from Mumbai Central (Local) station.

A note by the railways stated that the last slow train leaving Churchgate will be for Borivli at 9.51 pm and the last fast train to leave Churchgate will be for Virar at 10.01 pm.

The last slow train to arrive at Churchgate will be at 10.10 pm and the last fast train to arrive at Churchgate will be at 10.14 pm.

The Frere Road Bridge across the railway tracks at Grant Road was built in 1921.

